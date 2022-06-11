The incident occurred at 5:07 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, in the High Street near the seafront. According to reports, four or five people assaulted a second group before fleeing the scene.

Officers, including armed officers, responded to the scene and discovered and seized a bladed weapon. At this time, no arrests have been made, and no injuries have been reported.

‘An investigation is underway, and we are appealing for any witnesses to call the appeal line,’ said Detective Inspector Vanessa Law of Margate CID.

‘We also understand that some people in the area may have video of the incident on their phones, and we are urging them to contact us.’

‘Motorists with dashcams, as well as businesses or residents with private CCTV, are asked to check for footage that may help our investigations.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference 46/111715/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.