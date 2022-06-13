The incident occurred at 5.07 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the seafront end of the town’s High Street. It is claimed that four or five people assaulted a second group before fleeing the scene.

Officers arrived and discovered and seized a bladed weapon. Although no injuries were reported at the scene, subsequent investigations indicate that one person may have suffered a minor injury.

An investigation was launched, and three boys, two of whom were 16 years old and one of whom was 15 years old, were later arrested on suspicion of a public order violation.

Two of the three teenagers, all from the Sittingbourne area, were later released on bail and ordered to return to a police station on Monday, July 4. A third person is still being held.

‘We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and would also like to hear from anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident,’ said Detective Inspector Vanessa Law of Margate CID.

‘Motorists with dashcams, as well as businesses or residents with private CCTV, are asked to check for footage that may help our investigations.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference 46/111715/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.