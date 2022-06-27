Officers arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a quick investigation. He was arrested on the afternoon of Monday, June 27 at an address in Ilford and remains in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, the senior officer in charge of policing in the East Area, which includes Ilford, issued the following statement:

“As you are aware, we are investigating the tragic murder of a woman in Ilford early Sunday morning.”

“I can confirm that, pending formal identification, we believe the victim is a 35-year-old woman from the area named Zara Aleena.”

“We are drawing on resources from across the Met to help us identify whoever is responsible, and the murder investigation is moving quickly.”

“Our priority is to apprehend the perpetrator as soon as possible, so I won’t go into detail on some aspects of the investigation.”

“We will release additional information to the press and public as soon as possible.”

“We are keeping Zara’s family informed of our progress, and my heartfelt condolences are with them during this difficult time.”

“They are being supported by specialist officers, but I can’t imagine how much pain they must be going through.”

“I’d like to summarise what we know at this point.”

“On Sunday, June 26th, at 2.44am, Met officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to a seriously injured woman discovered by members of the public in Cranbrook Road, Ilford.”

“The woman, whom we believe to be Zara, had suffered serious head injuries and died later that morning despite the best efforts of paramedics and doctors in the hospital.”

“A team of homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation into this murder.”

“Officers have worked every hour since the attack to learn more about the circumstances – we are determined to apprehend the perpetrator.”

“Zara, a local resident, was walking down Cranbrook Road toward Gants Hill Station when she was assaulted.”

“It is now believed that she was the victim of a stranger’s attack.”

“Her family is aware of this, and as the investigation progresses, they will be kept informed and supported.”

“A special post-mortem examination has been completed.” Zara was killed as a result of multiple serious injuries.

“At this time, there is no evidence that weapons were used in the attack.”

“A full forensic examination of the scene and surrounding area, house-to-house inquiries, and a focus on identifying all available CCTV have been ongoing since yesterday, and local residents will continue to see a significant police presence in the coming days and weeks.”

“Our top priorities are to ensure the safety of the local community and to engage with residents and people affected on a local level.”

“We will work closely with partners and locally elected representatives to do everything possible to make people feel safe in this area and to prosecute offenders who harm people and cause alarm in our community.”

“We understand people’s concerns, and we are determined to make our public spaces in this area safer.”

“I sincerely thank everyone in the community for their patience and fortitude.” Our neighbourhood officers will be available in the coming days to speak with the community and those affected locally.

“Every resource is being dedicated to locating whoever is responsible, and the investigation is gaining momentum by the hour.”

“The Met’s top priority is to combat violence against women and girls.” Every day, our officers collaborate with partners across the capital to improve public space safety.

“Women should not have to change their behaviour and should be able to go about their business at any time of day or night, feeling safe.” It is our responsibility to ensure that this occurs, but officers cannot be everywhere at all times.

“I would encourage our community, particularly women, to report any suspicious or unwanted behaviour and to seek assistance if they feel threatened.”

“These atrocities have no place in our society.” We are determined to bring perpetrators to justice while also improving safety for all Londoners.

“Everyone should be able to live their lives without fear of violence.”

“It is critical that anyone with information comes forward to police or calls Crimestoppers anonymously to assist in apprehending whoever is responsible for this truly shocking act of violence.”

“In particular, we are asking anyone who was in the Cranbrook Road area of Ilford between 02:00hrs and 03:00hrs on Sunday morning, including anyone who drove through the area and may have dashcam footage, to contact us.”

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Ilford area over the weekend.”

“Anyone with information, footage, or witnesses should contact the major incident room at 0208 345 3715.”