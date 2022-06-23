At 6.38 a.m. yesterday, officers were dispatched to reports of a vehicle colliding with a cyclist on Byron Street (Wednesday)

The cyclist, a 61-year-old Leeds man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He died some time ago.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and is assisting police with their investigation.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via LiveChat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus or by dialling 101 and referencing log 245 of June 22.