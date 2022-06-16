Following a fatal collision in Dartford, witnesses are being sought.

A silver Honda car collided with a wall on the northern edge of the Sainsbury’s car park in Priory Market Place in the town at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

A man in his 70s suffered fatal injuries and died the next day.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are looking for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle in the moments before it.

Anyone with dashcam or residential CCTV footage is also encouraged to come forward.

Witnesses should contact the SCIU appeal at 01622 798 538, or they can report online at the Kent Police website, quoting reference MM/JG/63/22.