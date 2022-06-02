Following a fatal road traffic collision in Plumstead, detectives are looking for witnesses and information

On Wednesday, 1 June, at 10.27am, an incident occurred on Plumstead Road, SE18.

Officers arrived and discovered a moped that had strayed off the road and collided with a phone box.

The London Ambulance Service was called, and the rider of the moped, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

His next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is looking into the incident. They are especially interested in hearing from any witnesses who witnessed the collision or from any road users who may have captured the incident on dash cam footage.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact the SCIU at Catford Traffic Garage at 020 8285 1574 and quote reference 7665/1JUN. You can also use the same reference to call 101 or tweet @MetCC.