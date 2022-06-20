The male, 15, was charged with murder on Sunday, June 19, and will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 20.

On Saturday, June 18, he was apprehended by detectives.

This comes after police were called to reports of a male stabbed in Orchard Place around 12.10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18.

Despite emergency services’ best efforts, a 17-year-old male died as a result of his injuries. His next of kin has been notified. While formal identification is pending, police have confirmed that the deceased is Ali Baygoren of Tottenham.

In due course, a post-mortem examination will be scheduled.

Two males, aged 17 and 16, arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder on June 18 have been bailed pending further investigation.

The incident is being investigated by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.