Firefighters were called to a fire at a retirement complex in Portsmouth.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 6.35 p.m. to reports of a fire at a property on Northern Parade in Portsmouth.

Two Cosham and one Southsea crew’s responded, and upon arrival, crews saw smoke billowing from the property’s first floor.

To clear smoke from the property, crews used two breathing apparatus, one high-pressure jet hose, and a PPV.

Crews treated a male from the property at the scene for smoke inhalation before handing him over to South Central Ambulance Service paramedics for further evaluation.

A stop was issued shortly before 7.30 p.m.

A thorough investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.