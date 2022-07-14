An intelligence-led investigation into County Lines drug trafficking in the North East of Scotland has taken place. Officers executed warrants at a number of addresses in Birmingham and Bromsgrove on the morning of Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Cocaine, crack cocaine, and cannabis were seized, with a combined street value of around £64,000.

“I would like to thank our colleagues at West Midlands and West Mercia Police for assisting with this operation,” said Detective Inspector Andrew Machray of the North East Division CID Proactive.

Our collaborative approach demonstrates our commitment to disrupting those who operate and profit from the sale of illegal and harmful substances. We will continue to combat the exploitation of vulnerable members of our communities in Scotland’s North East.”

“If anyone has any concerns about controlled drug abuse or anyone who may be involved in controlled drug supply, please contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

All three are scheduled to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.