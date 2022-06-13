Kevin Spacey Fowler, 62 , was formally charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men today (Monday, 13 June). He has also been charged with compelling someone to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent.

He is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

The charges are the result of a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service.

According to Section 3(1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, the four sexual assault offences are as follows:

– Sexual assault (Count 1) on a man in his forties in March 2005 in London;

– Sexual assault (Count 2) on a man in his 40s [the same complainant as Count 1] in London in March 2005;

– Sexual assault (Count 3) on a man in his 30s in London in August 2008;

– Sexual assault (Count 4) on another man in his 30s in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

The other offence, Causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, was committed in August 2008 in London by a male victim in his 30s [the same complainant as Count 3].