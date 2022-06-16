Following a police incident in Scunthorpe on Wednesday, June 15th.

“There is currently a scene in place on Theodore Road, Scunthorpe, following a police incident yesterday evening,” said Deputy Chief Constable Paul Anderson (Wednesday 15 June).

“We received a call shortly before 6.30pm from a member of the public who expressed concern about a man allegedly carrying weapons inside an address.”

“Officers were quickly deployed, and a cordon was established to protect those nearby.” During the incident, the man was shot by police and taken to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

“Two police officers were also injured while responding to the incident; both were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.” Those officers, as well as all of their colleagues who responded to the incident, are being supported by their line managers, the Police Federation, and our larger welfare team.

“A mandatory referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct has been made in relation to the incident.”