Traffic is congested in both directions, clockwise from Clacket Lane Services (5 miles) and anticlockwise from after J8 (2 miles). Since around 4.30 a.m., the road has been closed.
More to follow
Traffic is congested in both directions, clockwise from Clacket Lane Services (5 miles) and anticlockwise from after J8 (2 miles). Since around 4.30 a.m., the road has been closed.
More to follow
To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders
Click 'Subscribe' then 'Allow' to enable notifications