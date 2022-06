Detectives arrested the 24-year-old on Friday night (June 24) after receiving two reports of a woman being approached by an unknown man who attempted to engage her in conversation on consecutive nights in Pegler Way on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 June.

He was arrested and later released on bail until July 22nd, pending further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should report it online or call 101 and reference Operation Dorchester.