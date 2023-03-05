Sunday, March 5, 2023
Following a police search for a missing man, a body was discovered

The discovery was made near Blean yesterday, six days after Alexander Pearce-Kelly was last seen in Canterbury’s St Dunstan’s area.

On Friday, police asked for the public’s assistance in locating the 29-year-old, who had been missing for four days.

On March 2, he was officially reported missing, and on March 3, officers released a photo of him as part of their appeal.

According to a police spokesman: “At the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

“The family of a 29-year-old man who went missing in Canterbury on March 2 has been notified.

“The death is not being investigated as suspicious, and a report for the coroner is being prepared.”

