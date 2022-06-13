Something was thrown at a car driving down Catherine Street around 5.35 p.m. on Monday, May 23.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to inspect the damage and was verbally abused by a group of youths who then approached her and assaulted her passenger.

During the disturbance, her car was damaged, and the male passenger was punched.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on the day of the incident on suspicion of two counts of common assault, criminal damage, possession of cannabis, and cultivation of cannabis.

On suspicion of criminal damage, a 17-year-old boy was also arrested.

Both have been released on conditional bail while our investigations continue.

“Despite these two arrests, our investigation is very much ongoing,” said PC James Bates of the local policing team. “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the disorder and might be able to assist.”

“If you witnessed what happened, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference crime number 54220053384. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.