Following a report of an assault in Lordswood, a suspect has appeared in court

Following a report of an assault in Lordswood, a suspect appeared in court.

On Friday, March 3, 2023, the victim was walking down Gould Road when an unknown person approached him and punched him in the head. The suspect fled the scene, and a man was apprehended later that day.

John Dalley, of Huckleberry Close, Chatham, was charged with assault by beating the next day. In addition, he was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm in connection with an incident on October 30, 2022. Mr Dalley, 22, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to a hearing on Thursday 9 March at the same court.