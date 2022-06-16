The incident occurred at 1 a.m. on June 11 in Lydd Road, near the Pontins holiday resort.

Detectives investigating the incident believe it was witnessed by people walking and driving by.

Officers arrested and charged a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident.

On June 13, Darren Smith, 35, of Mercury Close, Rochester, appeared in Brighton Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary hearing on charges of assault causing actual bodily harm, theft from a person, and criminal damage.

He was released on conditional bail pending his trial on December 13 at Hastings Magistrates’ Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 305 of 11/06.