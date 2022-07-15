A man is said to have approached a door in Newbould Lane, Broomhill, around 1.45pm on 1 July and tried to sell unknown items to the victim.

When the victim refused to buy the items, the man threatened her before fleeing the scene on foot.

The man is described as white European, in his early 30s, of medium build, and standing about 5ft 4ins tall. He has brown hair, stubble on his face, tattoos on the back of his hands, and missing front teeth.

The CCTV image was released in an attempt to identify the man pictured, who may be able to assist with investigations.

Do you know who this man is? If this is the case, you can report it to us via our new live chat, online portal, or by dialling 101.

When you contact us, please reference incident 495 from July 1. You can find our online reporting platform at https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contac…/report-something/.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or calling their UK Contact Centre at 0800 555 111.