As part of their investigation into a reported sexual assault on a woman in Ashford, detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak with.

The incident is said to have happened between 5 and 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at an address in Ashford’s Kingsnorth neighbourhood.

Officers have been conducting investigations and have identified a man who may have important information that can assist them in determining the full circumstances.

Anyone who recognises the man should contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote reference 46/86725/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or fill out this online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously