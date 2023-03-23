Following a restaurant fire on Edgware Road in Paddington yesterday, firefighters have issued advice to restaurant owners

Fire damaged a small portion of the exterior ducting (extraction system) at the rear end of a ground floor restaurant in a four-story mid-terraced building with dwellings above. Firefighters evacuated approximately 25 people from the restaurant. There were no reported injuries.

The fire is thought to have started accidentally while cooking.

“We’d like to remind restaurant and takeaway owners to ensure they don’t have dirty ducting,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said. You are more likely to have ducting fires if you do not clean the ducting in your extraction system on a regular basis.”

“This is also a timely reminder of how critical it is to have working smoke alarms in your home and to test them on a regular basis.”

The Brigade was called in 7.05pm, and the fire was out by 8.21pm. Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters from Paddington, Euston, and Kensington fire stations responded.

Top restaurant and takeaway recommendations from firefighters:

Ensure that the ducting in your extraction system (extraction system) is cleaned on a regular basis.

Cooking with hot oil requires extra caution because it can easily overheat and catch fire.

Never put more than one-third of the fat or oil in the pan.

Before placing food in hot oil, make sure it is completely dry – oil and water are a dangerous combination.

If possible, use an electronic deep fat fryer; they have automatic temperature controls and are much safer.

Make sure your electrical system is tested on a regular basis.

Finish your fire risk assessment and develop an emergency plan.