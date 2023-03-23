Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Following a restaurant fire on Edgware Road in Paddington yesterday, firefighters have issued advice to restaurant owners

Following a restaurant fire on Edgware Road in Paddington yesterday, firefighters have issued advice to restaurant owners

by uknip247

Fire damaged a small portion of the exterior ducting (extraction system) at the rear end of a ground floor restaurant in a four-story mid-terraced building with dwellings above. Firefighters evacuated approximately 25 people from the restaurant. There were no reported injuries.

The fire is thought to have started accidentally while cooking.

“We’d like to remind restaurant and takeaway owners to ensure they don’t have dirty ducting,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said. You are more likely to have ducting fires if you do not clean the ducting in your extraction system on a regular basis.”

“This is also a timely reminder of how critical it is to have working smoke alarms in your home and to test them on a regular basis.”

The Brigade was called in 7.05pm, and the fire was out by 8.21pm. Four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters from Paddington, Euston, and Kensington fire stations responded.

Top restaurant and takeaway recommendations from firefighters:

Ensure that the ducting in your extraction system (extraction system) is cleaned on a regular basis.
Cooking with hot oil requires extra caution because it can easily overheat and catch fire.
Never put more than one-third of the fat or oil in the pan.
Before placing food in hot oil, make sure it is completely dry – oil and water are a dangerous combination.
If possible, use an electronic deep fat fryer; they have automatic temperature controls and are much safer.
Make sure your electrical system is tested on a regular basis.
Finish your fire risk assessment and develop an emergency plan.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating the kidnap of a child in Bolton in February have charged a suspect

Polio vaccine catch-up campaign for London as sewage surveillance findings suggest reduced transmission

New compensation scheme opens for postmasters who exposed Horizon scandal

A teenage girl has died at a Shropshire boarding school

If you are out and about over the weekend there are lots of public transport options

Leading UK bosses join the mission to get thousands more prisoners into work

Warrant issued for the arrest of convicted Cotswolds waste offender

UKAEA and Kyoto Fusioneering to advance fusion materials

During a training exercise, a Piper aircraft came to rest in a ditch after veering from the runway at Cotswold Airport, Gloucestershire, after an...

Exploring the Different Modes of Payment Used in UK Online Casinos

Crack your Easter childcare costs with tax-free top ups 

Police officer and two others guilty of perverting the course of justice

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More