Hampshire police are looking for witnesses and information after a robbery in Gosport.

On Thursday, 30 June, between 10.15pm and 10.45pm, a man in his 30s was walking down Brockenhurst Road when he was approached by another man.

Before pulling out a knife and stealing the victim’s wallet, the man asked for a light.

The man is described as follows:

White

20-29 years old

Slim build, approximately 5ft 9 inches tall

unkempt scruffy blonde hair

Stubble

He was dressed in a grey hoodie and dirty jeans.

Officers investigating the incident want to hear from anyone who witnessed anything.

Is there any private CCTV, including Ring doorbells, between Brockenhurst Roundabout and Anns Hill Road that could have captured something?

Maybe you were driving around the area and have dashcam footage?

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ quoting reference 44220261365.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.