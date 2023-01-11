Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Following a series of car fires in Camberwell, a man was arrested on suspicion of arson

by @uknip247

 

On Tuesday, January 10, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson.

He was taken to a police station in south London, where he is still being held.

Detectives from the Met’s Central South Command are looking into five car fires that occurred between Saturday, December 24, 2022 and Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The investigation into whether the fires are linked is ongoing.

“We fully appreciate the impact that these fires have on the community, not only from a safety perspective but also for the huge inconvenience caused to the owners,” said Detective Constable Kieran Mulvaney, who is investigating.

“We are continuing to make local enquiries to establish if this is indeed a linked series and, if it is, to ensure that all of the relevant incidents are traced.

“If you have any information and have not yet contacted us, please do so.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 2490/10JAN.

Alternatively, information can be reported completely anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

 

