Tonderai Magaya, 23, of Norcross Close, Hastings, was sentenced to 56 months in prison and a 12-month suspended sentence was reactivated at Lewes Crown Court, which he will serve consecutively.

He also received a forfeiture and destruction order for the drugs, paraphernalia, and mobile phones seized, as well as a £156 victim surcharge.

“This is a positive sentencing as a result of the collaborative working between forces and shows our determination to disrupt those responsible for county lines drug dealing,” Detective Constable David Brown said. Class ‘A’ supply has a significant negative impact on local residents and services. This type of crime remains a significant threat in our communities, and our primary concern remains the exploitation and trafficking of vulnerable adults and children, which we are putting more pressure on dealers every month.”

Magaya was arrested on Wednesday, May 4, at his home address, charged with dealing in cocaine, and pleaded guilty the next day at Hastings Magistrates Court.

This was part of a series of dawn raids on Eastbourne, Hastings, and London addresses.

Sussex Police, assisted by the Metropolitan Police and Surrey Police, led the execution of 19 drug warrants, resulting in the arrest of 18 people on suspicion of involvement in the supply of Class A drugs.

During the raids, approximately 5,000 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were seized, as well as 7kg of cocaine, 2kg of heroin, £300,000 in cash, and four phones suspected of being used in the operation of county drug lines between Sussex, Surrey, and Norwich.

You can assist. Trust your instincts – if you see signs of mistreatment, or if a child appears to be travelling long distances or is unfamiliar with a locality, you can report suspicions to local police on 101 or online, or to British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 if you see something on the railway network.

There are also numerous resources for additional advice and assistance in combating the harm caused by drugs. Safe Space Sussex connects you with all of the local organisations that provide assistance to those affected by drug abuse.