The description of the suspect and his actions have been very similar in each incident.

Lone women were walking or jogging when they were approached by a male on a bicycle who grabbed their buttocks from behind or touched their genitals before making inappropriate comments and riding away.

Detectives have received 22 reports from February to June, but believe there may be more, and are urging any women who have not yet spoken to police to do so.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, possibly of mixed race, between the ages of 16 and 17, who usually wears a grey tracksuit.

Central East Command Unit Detective Constable Hannah Rodericks is investigating. “I understand this news may cause considerable concern among the community,” she said. We in the Central East Command Unit share that concern and are doing everything we can to find and prosecute the perpetrator.

“It is critical that he be identified, but we need the public’s assistance.” Anyone with information that they believe can assist us is urged to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information that could assist police should contact 101, ref 4216097/22.

Alternatively, tweet @MetCC, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain completely anonymous.