Darren John Fell, 39, of Hewitt Court, New Park Court, was charged with Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent at Salisbury Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

The charge stems from an incident on Saturday night that left a local man in critical condition.

Fell has been remanded in custody until his next appearance in Salisbury Crown Court on August 5.

The victim, who is in his forties, is still in critical condition at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon.

We would like to continue to urge anyone who witnessed the assault, which we believe occurred near Hewitt Court and New Park Street, to contact us if they have not already done so.

This includes anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage that may contain evidence relevant to our investigation.

Call 101 and reference crime number 54220069022. Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.