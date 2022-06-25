A silver Seat Leon car collided with a child around 8 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The accident happened near the intersection of Woodlands Road and Cornwallis Avenue on a pedestrian crossing.

A boy was flown by air ambulance to a London hospital, where he is in critical condition.

A 40-year-old Chatham man was arrested and taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is conducting an investigation and would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with private CCTV or dash cam footage from the scene of the collision is also encouraged to come forward.

Witnesses should contact the SCIU at 01622 798 538 or sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting RY/LB/65/22.