Witnesses to a serious accident on the M20 are being encouraged to come forward.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, at around 9.42 a.m., a white Peugeot Boxer van collided with a lorry on the M20 coastbound between J11a and J12.

Officers were present, as were Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The van’s driver, a man in his 40s, was airlifted to a London hospital and is still in critical condition.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage that could aid their investigations to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the appeal line at 01622 798538 and reference AH/CF/084/22. You can also contact investigators via email at sciu.td@kent.police.uk.