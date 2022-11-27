Sunday, November 27, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Following A Serious Crash On The M2 In Kent Police Have Closed The Motorway
Home BREAKING Following a serious crash on the M2 in Kent Police have closed the motorway

Following a serious crash on the M2 in Kent Police have closed the motorway

by @uknip247

 

The M2’s London-bound carriageway between Faversham and Sittingbourne is closed this morning as a result of a two-car collision.

Emergency services have arrived on the scene, and National Highways officials say the road will be closed “into the afternoon.”

 

Following A Serious Crash On The M2 In Kent Police Have Closed The Motorway

Following A Serious Crash On The M2 In Kent Police Have Closed The Motorway

“The M2 is closed westbound between Junction 6 for Faversham and Junction 5 for Sittingbourne due to a serious collision involving two vehicles,” a National Highways spokesman said.

Emergency services, including police, are on the scene.”

“Due to the severity of this incident, the road is likely to be closed for an extended period of time.”

“It is likely that the carriageway will remain closed throughout the morning and into the afternoon.”

All westbound traffic is diverted via the A251 from Faversham, the A252, the M20, and the A249 before rejoining the M2.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police say Brixton Gunbattle victim is walking wounded as their investigation continues

A murder investigation is under way in Richmond

Gunbattle break out near to the Brixton O2 academy

Fire crews battle Belvedere bungalow blaze following reports of an explosion

Two sixteen year old boys taken by knife crime this evening in...

Police launch second murder investigation after two killed a mile of part...

Have you seen missing Oliwia?

Police launch murder investigation on Thamesmead in South East London

Manhunt launched after attempted rape in Ashford

A 14-year-old boy has been sadly pronounced dead, despite the best efforts...

Police are searching for Simon Barrall, who may be in Brighton. Simon,...

Police have arrested two men after a significant amount of suspected Class...