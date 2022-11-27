Following a serious crash on the M2 in Kent Police have closed the motorway

The M2’s London-bound carriageway between Faversham and Sittingbourne is closed this morning as a result of a two-car collision.

Emergency services have arrived on the scene, and National Highways officials say the road will be closed “into the afternoon.”

“The M2 is closed westbound between Junction 6 for Faversham and Junction 5 for Sittingbourne due to a serious collision involving two vehicles,” a National Highways spokesman said.

“Emergency services, including police, are on the scene.”

“Due to the severity of this incident, the road is likely to be closed for an extended period of time.”

“It is likely that the carriageway will remain closed throughout the morning and into the afternoon.”

All westbound traffic is diverted via the A251 from Faversham, the A252, the M20, and the A249 before rejoining the M2.