According to Police, the incident occurred shortly after 9.15 a.m., and a cyclist suffered serious injuries after falling off her bike.

South Central Ambulance Service paramedics and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Critical Care Team specialists are on the scene. It is believed that the cyclist fell off her bike at the junction, causing serious facial injuries.

A cordon has been erected at the intersection, which is being managed by local officers.

Hampshire Roads Policing officers are currently on the scene investigating the incident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while police conduct investigations.