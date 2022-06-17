Dorset Police received a report of a collision involving a Mercedes Benz A Class, a Volkswagen Tourag, and a blue Kia Sportage on the A31 between the Canford Bottom roundabout and the junction with Forest Links Road at 2.23pm on Wednesday 15 June 2022.

The Kia’s driver, a woman in her 50s from Hampshire, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Poole Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Mercedes and two passengers were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The road was closed so that emergency services could respond to the incident. It reopened around 4:55 p.m.

“I am appealing to any motorists who witnessed the collision, or moments leading up to it,” said Police Constable Kier Dagnall of the traffic unit.

If you were in the area and had a dashcam installed, I would appreciate it if you could check it for any relevant footage to assist my investigations.”

Finally, I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding during the road closures. This enabled emergency services to treat the injured people in a safe manner.”

Anyone with information should contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or call 101, quoting occurrence number 55220095344. Alternatively, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.