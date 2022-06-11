A 30-year-old man riding a pedal cycle was hit by a van outside the BP Garage around 10.30 p.m. He suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

The vehicle did not come to a complete stop at the scene.

Following a public appeal, we quickly located and arrested a suspect on suspicion of causing serious injury by reckless driving.

He was arrested again on suspicion of drunk and drugged driving and is now in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage is asked to call the serious collision investigation team at Headquarters at 01225 694597 and reference Log number 409. They can also contact the team directly at SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.