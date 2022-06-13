Officers were called to a report of a sexual assault on a woodland footpath between Brood Road and Mill Lane in Cheadle at around 6.40pm on Saturday.

A woman was walking along the wooded path behind the Alexandra Hospital when she noticed a man following her. A few minutes later, a male ran past the victim on his way to Cheadle Mill.

Shortly after, a male, possibly the one who had previously run past her, grabbed her bottom and began pulling at her t-shirt and hair.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may recognise the male to come forward following a number of lines of inquiry.

“This was a scary assault on a lone female who was simply going for a walk and is now extremely shaken up,” said Detective Sergeant Matthew Tarr of Stockport CID.

“We’re asking anyone who may have seen or recognised the male pictured to come forward so that we can continue our investigation.”

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 3017 of 11/06/2022.”