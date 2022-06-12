The London Ambulance Service dispatched police to the intersection of High Road N22 and White Hart Lane at 01:58 a.m. on Sunday, 10 April. Officers were dispatched. A male in his late teens was discovered with a stab wound to his abdomen.

It was determined that the victim and a group of friends were dancing when another group of males approached and began harassing the victim’s party’s females.

When the victim intervened and told the group to leave them alone, he was stabbed.

Detectives from the North Area Basic Command Unit are investigating and are asking the public for help in identifying the individual pictured.

Anyone with information that could assist police should call 101 and reference CAD 775/10 April. Alternatively, tweet @MetCC or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain completely anonymous.