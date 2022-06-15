South Central Ambulance Service called officers to reports of a stabbing around 4 p.m. yesterday (15/6).

Officers went to Coltsfoot Square, where they found the victim, a 14-year-old boy.

It comes after an incident on Samphire Road a short time ago in which the victim was stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Oxford, have been arrested. They are still being held.

Two 16-year-old boys from Oxford who were arrested yesterday afternoon remain in custody.

They have all been charged with attempted murder.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident,” said Superintendent Bruce Riddell, the Local Policing Area Commander for Oxford. “We have now made four arrests.”

“We are looking for witnesses to an incident that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Samphire Road in Blackbird Leys.”

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101 and reference incident 1477 (14/6).”

“At this time, we are not looking for anyone else involved in this incident, and we believe the victim and the offenders knew each other.”

“However, this is a troubling incident in which young people are involved in serious violence.”

“It is still a top priority for me and the Force to keep young people away from such violence.”

“We will continue to work with our local communities and partners, including our Violence Reduction Unit, the local government, and others, to engage with young people and prevent them from becoming involved in violence like this.”

“As a result of this incident, our neighbourhood policing teams will be patrolling the area, and I would ask that anyone with concerns or information contact them.”