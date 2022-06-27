On Sunday, June 19, 2022, Kent Police and Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) responded to a fire at a football club near Scotton Street shortly after 2 a.m.

KFRS extinguished the fire with no reported injuries, and the incident is being treated as suspicious following investigations at the scene.

Officers are investigating and are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between midnight and 2.30 a.m. that morning to contact them.

Anyone with information, or dashcam or CCTV footage that could help, should contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference 46/117587/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using their website’s online form.