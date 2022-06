A wooden eagle lectern was stolen from St Mary’s Church on Sharrington Road in Gunthorpe sometime between Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious activity at the church on the 11th or 12th of June.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Norfolk Police on 101 and reference crime number 36/44695/22.