Following a trial at the Old Bailey, a man was found guilty of his father’s murder

On Friday, 27 January, Deekan Paul Singh Vig, 54, of Chelmsford Road, Southgate, was found guilty of murder.

Arjan Singh Vig, 86, was also a resident of Chelmsford Road in Southgate. At 9.41pm on Saturday, 30 October 2021, police were called to the address for a disturbance, and despite the efforts of emergency services, Arjan Singh Vig was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was determined by a post-mortem examination to be blunt force trauma to the head.

On February 10, Deekan Paul Singh Vig will be sentenced at the Old Bailey.