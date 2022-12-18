Sunday, December 18, 2022
Following A Week Of Challenging Conditions Our Waste And Recycling Crews Are Now Finished For The Week
If they didn’t get to you, please bring them back any bags/bins that couldn’t be collected.
Your being thanked you for your continued patience and understanding throughout the whole week. Bin bosses would like to recognise the dedication of the waste teams from Medway Norse and Veolia which includes collections crews, street cleansing staff, transfer station operatives, recycling centre staff, technical staff and admin.
From next week the Christmas collections will begin, all details are on our website www.medway.gov.uk/wintercollections and on our social media pages. Please check back for any service changes that may occur during the festive season.

