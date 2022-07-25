Partner agencies worked around the clock to alleviate the congestion that began on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

With thousands of passengers on their way to Europe, the M20’s Operation Brock traffic management scheme remained in place to manage the flow of freight to the continent. Operation Brock is part of a series of measures designed to strengthen Kent’s resilience in the event of service disruptions across the English Channel.

Over the weekend, additional measures were implemented to relieve pressure on the road network and assist road users in reaching their destinations as safely and quickly as possible.

These restrictions have now been lifted, and drivers travelling to the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel can proceed as usual. Similarly, Operation Brock’s contraflow is back in place between Maidstone Junction 8 and Ashford Junction 9, allowing traffic to travel coastbound on the M20.

The Kent Resilience Forum declared the Summer Getaway travel disruption a major incident at 1.25pm on Friday 22 July, and it was stood down at 1.10pm on Monday 25 July, with partners returning to normal operations.

The Port of Dover processed over 72,000 passengers on Sunday, and the Kent Resilience Forum thanks everyone who was affected over the weekend for their patience and understanding during a very difficult period, and reminds passengers heading to the continent to plan ahead, check before they travel, and allow plenty of extra time for their journey. Motorists should also make sure they have enough food, water, and other supplies before beginning their journey.