Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Following abhorrent incidents in other parts of the country since the start of Ramadan, Nottinghamshire Police’s Head of Local Policing has reaffirmed the support of his officers during the holy month and beyond

Following abhorrent incidents in other parts of the country since the start of Ramadan, Nottinghamshire Police’s Head of Local Policing has reaffirmed the support of his officers during the holy month and beyond

by uknip247

Chief Superintendent Suk Verma said: “We work very closely with our Muslim communities here in Nottinghamshire to make sure that they are safe at all times, and that they always feel safe too.

“We recognise that Ramadan is such a special and important time and we support however we can so that this blessed, fulfilling, and rewarding period is experienced without fear or distress.

“As part of this we are actively engaging with mosques and their leaders across the county to let them know that we are here for them if they need us or have any concerns, no matter how small.

“We will continue to police without fear or favour, in supporting our communities to be safe and welcoming for all, and I must warn that anyone who jeopardises this will be dealt with robustly. We take a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and any incidents of this nature will not be tolerated.

“I would like to wish Ramadan Mubarak to all taking part, including some of our own officers who are themselves participating.”

If you are a victim of a hate crime, know someone who has been or witness a hate crime yourself, please contact 101 or make a report online at www.nottinghamshire.police.uk. Always call 999 in an emergency.

Ramadan explained

The holy month of Ramadan started on 22 March and the festival of Eid will mark its end on around 23 April.

Fasting during Ramadan allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and money saved on food is donated to charity for good causes.

Ramadan is a time for prayer, good deeds, spending time with family and helping those in need.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two woman airlifted after serious crash sees driver arrested on the Isle of Wight

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious road traffic collision in Larkhill in the early hours of this morning

Two former police constables have been found guilty of gross misconduct

Five men jailed following an extensive investigation into Class A drug supply between London and Swindon

A man who risked innocent lives and reached speeds of 90mph to evade police has been jailed

Five men involved in UK-wide firearms conspiracy that saw a gun fired at South Shields home are jailed

A Hatfield man has been jailed for assisting a child to stay away from the person who had responsibility for them

A man has been jailed after more than £4,000-worth of cocaine and heroin was found inside an address in Stoke-on-Trent

Broxbourne county lines drug dealers jailed

A man who slashed another man in the face and neck, narrowly missing the victim’s jugular vein, has been jailed

Man jailed for life for murdering his wife at their Swansea home

A man from Sandridge has been jailed for 10 years for firearms offences after police seized a shotgun from a van in South Oxhey

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More