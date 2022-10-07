Mr. Burns, who is originally from Belfast, was a former Northern Ireland minister until Prime Minister Liz Truss’ recent reshuffle.

“Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect,” a Number 10 spokesperson said.

When informed of the allegation, the Prime Minister took immediate action and stated unequivocally that all ministers must maintain the high standards of behaviour that the public rightly expects.”

“We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week,” a whips’ office spokesman added.

We take all allegations of this nature very seriously. The Prime Minister has stated unequivocally that the highest standards in public life must be maintained.”

