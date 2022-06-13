Police were called just after 4.45pm today, Sunday 12 June, to reports of a disturbance on Ness Road in #Shoeburyness.

Officers arrived and discovered a teenage boy who had suffered an arm injury. He was taken to the hospital for treatment; the injury is currently described as non-life-threatening.

Two London-based teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. They are still being held for questioning.

Officers have recovered a large knife.

“I want to thank the people who have already come forward to help us with our investigations,” said Detective Inspector Nick Brunton, CID, who is investigating. “I would ask them to be patient, and we will get back to them as soon as possible.” “Officers are still on the scene carrying out enquiries and for reassurance, but I still want witnesses to come forward and make themselves known to the officers on scene investigating or to call us,” said the police chief.

Please contact Police if you witnessed the incident or have any footage of it or the moments before or after it. Anyone with dash cam or doorbell footage should contact us as well.

If you have any information, please report it to https://www.essex.police.uk.

Please refer to incident 854 from June 12th.

You can also contact us at 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.