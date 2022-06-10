NWAS called police to a report of a man being injured with a substance suspected to be acid at an address on Burlington Avenue in Oldham shortly before 22.40 on Wednesday 11 May.

The victim, 39, is said to have answered his front door when a man threw liquid out of a bottle at him before fleeing the scene down Manley Road. He is thought to have arrived at the address with another male companion.

He was treated at the scene by emergency personnel before being taken to the hospital for treatment of severe facial burns. He was released from the hospital after suffering burns to his face, shoulder, and chest.

Detectives in Oldham CID have been conducting thorough investigations into the incident and are now in a position to appeal to anyone who may recognise the male in the e-fit to come forward.

Investigators are keeping an open mind at this point, and no arrests have been made, but officers believe the man was deliberately targeted, and the victim is known to the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online at www.gmp.police.uk/livechat or by calling 101 and quoting incident 3391 of 11/05/2022. Anyone with images or video footage, including dashcam footage, is asked to submit it to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22Q15-PO1.

Details can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.