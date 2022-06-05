Following an extensive police investigation, a man was charged with multiple offences including burglary, theft, and fraud

The charges were brought after detectives conducted extensive investigations into incidents such as a reported car key burglary in the city centre.

Following a break-in on Wollaton Street, a purse, car keys, and bank cards were allegedly stolen.

The victim later discovered that her bank cards had been used and that their car had been stolen from a nearby parking lot on the evening of May 28, 2022.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident two days later, thanks to the efforts of numerous Nottinghamshire Police teams, including its criminal investigation unit.

As the investigation progressed, more offences were discovered and charges were filed.

Glynn Johnson, 35, of Raleigh Street, Radford, was charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and three counts of fraud by false representation at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (31 May 2022).

He is also charged with criminal damage and violating a non-molestation order in connection with separate alleged incidents.

Johnson was remanded in custody and will appear in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 11, 2022.

“I’m pleased with the great work done on this case, involving colleagues from various departments,” said Detective Sergeant Nigel Malik of Nottinghamshire Police.

“The positive and quick actions of our response officers resulted in the arrest, and CID conducted an intensive investigation, resulting in a suspect being charged and remanded in connection with these serious matters.”

“It’s yet another example of how our officers work tirelessly to investigate cases and will always go to great lengths to seek justice for victims.”

“We understand how upsetting crimes like burglary, theft, and fraud can be for people, which is why tackling and reducing these types of crimes is a top priority for the force.”

“Reports are investigated, and we continue to target offenders while also focusing on crime prevention work, including sharing advice, through the effective use of our dedicated burglary, fraud, CID, and neighbourhood policing teams.”

“I want to reassure people that the force is still working tirelessly to reduce these crime types, and that we will always do our best to bring suspects to court as soon as possible.”