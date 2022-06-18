Steven Benfield, 30, of no fixed address, pled guilty to racially aggravated public order, assault on a police officer, and criminal damage to a police vehicle.

He was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison today, Friday, June 17th, at Liverpool Magistrates Court. Benfield was also ordered to pay £154 in court costs and a victim surcharge.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a house in Huyton on Wednesday, June 15. While being taken into custody on suspicion of Section 39 domestic violence assault, Benfield racially abused, assaulted, and spat at officers.

Knowsley Community Policing Inspector Mark Berry said after the sentence: “We are pleased that the courts dealt with Steven Benfield’s racially charged and violent behaviour.

“Every day, our officers and staff put their own lives and personal safety on the line to keep us all safe, but they should never have to tolerate or accept physical violence while performing their duties.

“I’m sure the vast majority of law-abiding citizens would agree that assaults on police officers or other emergency personnel are completely unacceptable.

“They have a significant impact not only on the officers themselves, but also on their families and coworkers, and as with all acts of violence, we will thoroughly investigate and prosecute offenders where appropriate.

“My message to those who commit acts of violence against police is this: please remember that one day you or your families may require our assistance as well.”