Following an incident in Waterlooville, police are seeking information and witnesses

A teenage girl was walking through an underpass on Purbrook Way yesterday (Monday, March 20) between 4.40pm and 5pm when she came across a suspicious male.
She claimed he made sexual gestures with his hands towards her and yelled at her.
The man’s physical characteristics are as follows: – White

  • Late twenties to early thirties – Medium build – Brown or ginger hair with a hint of stubble
  • Wearing black-framed glasses, a blue surgical mask, a brown hooded pinafore with the hood up, and dark trousers.
    The police are looking for witnesses or the male involved in this incident. Because the underpass is near a busy road, anyone who drove on Purbrook Way around this time and has a dash-cam may have footage that can help.
    Anyone with information should contact 101 using the reference number 44230111429.
