Following an incident involving small boats in the English Channel, a search and rescue mission has been launched

This afternoon’s operation included coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent, as well as an RNLI lifeboat.

A coastguard spokesman said in a statement during the search: “Working with the Navy, Border Force, and other partners, HM Coastguard has been coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident involving small boats off the coast of Kent.

“HM Coastguard will continue to protect life in the UK’s seas and coastal areas, collaborating with local search and rescue resources.

“If a vessel requires assistance with search and rescue, HM Coastguard will continue to respond to all those in need.”

The nature of the search and rescue operation has not been revealed, but it is thought to have concluded later in the afternoon.