On Friday, July 15, an accelerated misconduct hearing was held, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Helen Ball.

After reviewing all of the evidence, it was determined that PC Elliot Booker-Keep, assigned to the South Area Command Unit, had violated professional standards of conduct in relation to ‘discreditable conduct.’

Following a Kent Police investigation, PC Booker-Keep appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 8 June, where he was given a three-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £22 victim surcharge after previously pleading guilty to criminal damage.

PC Booker-Keep was arrested on 2 January 2022 after throwing a bin at his former partner’s car, causing damage to the windscreen.

The crimes were committed while he was not on duty.

The Directorate of Professional Standards was informed of the Kent Police investigation as soon as the Met was made aware of it, and PC Booker-Keep was placed on restricted duty.

PC Booker-Keep has been added to the College of Policing’s Barred List. Those on the list are not permitted to work for the police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the IOPC, or the HMIC.