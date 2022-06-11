They were apprehended in April as part of proactive patrols in Rugby aimed at drug supply.

Plainclothed detectives spotted a drug deal in the graveyard off Clifton Road and arrested Shamarke Albert-Jordan and Angela Coles.

They followed Coles back to a house on Cambridge Street after spotting the deal. Officers from Rugby Borough Council went to the address where they found Coles and Albert-Jordan.

The pair were arrested after detectives seized 81 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as cash and mobile phones.

Albert-Jordan, 18, of Rangefield Road, Bromley, Kent, was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday (8 May) after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug and one count each of acquiring criminal property, being involved in the supply of heroin, and being involved in the supply of cocaine.

Coles, 32, of Cambridge Street in Rugby, was sentenced to three years in prison last month after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled substance.

“Drug dealers continue to operate in our communities, often brazen in their activities and believing they are beyond the reach of the law,” said Detective Constable Rebecca Naughton of Rugby Proactive CID.

“We will keep working tirelessly to disrupt their activities, investigate crimes, and bring offenders to justice.”

“The continued success of our proactive approach to tackling drug dealing in rugby should reassure the community.”