Huseyin Berk, 45, of Amhurst Park, Hackney, was found guilty on Wednesday, 29 June, after a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court of two counts of sexual assault by penetration against a girl under the age of 13 involving one of the victims, and one count of the same charge involving the other victim.

He will be sentenced at the same court in September on a date to be determined.

A relative of the victims contacted police in November 2018 after they revealed that Berk, who lived in the same neighbourhood, had taken them into a disused garage and sexually assaulted them on several occasions between April and October.

When the girls were playing outside, he approached them while walking his dog. He warned them that if they told anyone about what was going on, “bad things would happen.”

The complex investigation into Berk, who was arrested in November 2018 and charged in August 2021, was led by detectives who specialise in sexual offences involving children.

“Berk was known to the girls for a long time because they had often seen him walking his dog around the area while they played games,” said investigating officer Detective Constable Kevin Flynn. He encouraged them to pet his dog, establishing a level of trust that he then abused for his own sexual gratification. Throughout this process, we have ensured that these children have received specialised care. We have seen Berk convicted because of their bravery.” The Met Police will always investigate any sexual offence involving children and seek the harshest punishment possible. We have a wealth of specialist skills and expertise that allow us to carefully and sensitively investigate these types of very serious allegations. I would like to encourage any victims of sexual assault to take heart from this story and report it to us.”